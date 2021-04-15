Tula Rodríguez could not help but break when talking about the death of her mother, which occurred on March 28. The presenter of En boca de todos gave statements to America Shows and he assured that he will never be able to overcome the loss of Dona Clara.

“I, really, think that I will never get over the loss of my mother because she is the woman who brought me into the world, because when I opened my eyes the first thing was to see her, because she trained me, raised me, took me to casting and I am here because she, in some way, managed my career “, commented the former vedette for the block led by Rebecca Writes.

The television figure took advantage of the interview to answer some questions from his fans, who always ask him why he does not wear black after the death of his mother.

“Many ask about mourning, I don’t mourn in clothes because my mother didn’t. What’s more, I never knew where his mother was buried. She did not take me to the cemetery and said that everything had to be in life, “he said.

“My mother has been a completely loved woman and we have talked about death at some point with her, not too far away, and she, I swear, said: ‘I already fulfilled, I already have my grown children, my grandchildren, you don’t have to be afraid for me, ‘”added Tula Rodríguez.

