Tula Rodriguez He surprised his fans on social networks by recording himself buying underwear to receive the New Year. As is known, this is one of the most popular cabals in Peru, so the driver was not far behind and went to Gamarra, in La Victoria, to ask for prices and purchase hers.

Tula Rodríguez buys her underwear

Between laughs, Tula Rodriguez It was recorded for its official Instagram account and took a tour of the streets discovering all the types of underwear that exist on the market. “The New Year is coming and I have to change the color of my underwear, so come with me to buy my underwear.” he said in his video.

What plans does Tula Rodríguez have for 2024?

After the end of 'En boca de todos' and the censorship of 'Entrepreneur, get your act together', Tula Rodriguez was left off the television radar. However, this 2024 she already has a proposal in her hands and it is a fiction, so we will see the popular 'Peludita' as an actress again. Tula will return to the small screen as the protagonist of the series 'Los otros Concha', a production that will be broadcast on América Televisión next year.

