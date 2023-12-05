They fought? Tula Rodríguez is always in trend, especially after it became public that she met with the children of her deceased husband Javier Carmona. This reunion took place precisely on the fifteenth birthday of Valentina, the former vedette’s firstborn and last daughter of the late television producer. However, now Tula is on everyone’s lips for a fight on social networks with Valentina, what happened? Find out in the following note.

How was the discussion between Tula Rodríguez and her daughter?

Tula Rodríguez is quite active on her social networks in which she usually shares moments with her only daughter. Despite this, she has recently received a large number of criticisms due to her way of carrying out motherhood.

It all started when the former dancer used her official account instagram to upload a story in which you can see that he is serving a cup of hot chocolate to his little girl. Despite this, her teenage daughter responded to her gesture by stating that the best ‘chocolate’ is the one prepared by her aunt Betty, something that her mother did not like at all.

“Valentina, no one has asked you. I didn’t say that I prepared it. Are you stressed? Answer me well, get your bearings. What’s wrong with her? She gets stressed about the exam and treats me badly. A slap…”The actress also said very angrily.

“I seem like a nag, yes, but I have to teach Valentina so she can talk to me well. […] I am his mother and I have to correct it there, on the spot quickly. She has to talk to me well, communicate well with me and above all treat me with a lot of respect and with a lot of love like I treat her. She is a teenager, but we have to locate her,” he declared.Tula Rodríguez.

What did Valentina ask of Tula Rodríguez?

Tula Rodríguez revealed that her daughter Valentina asked her to use the wedding ring she wore when she married Javier Carmona. The TV presenter could not hold back her tears at this request.“I tell you that Vale wants to put on my wedding ring, I want to contain myself, but I can’t. I may look ridiculous, but I can’t help it.”he expressed in his Instagram stories.

What did Tula give her daughter for her 15th birthday?

Tula Rodriguez He surprised his children by sharing a publication where he showed the details of what the gift would be for his daughter Valentina for her 15 years.

“Look at this beauty and all the slides on this crossing, it is one of the largest we have ever been to. It is a beauty and a blessing, I am excited and blessed with God and, of course, with the public that allows these wonderful things and for the work that God has given me. “I am excited to see my daughter happy with her cousin, it is the best gift,” she said on her Instagram.

Tula Rodríguez fulfilled her daughter’s dream. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Tula Rodríguez’s daughter defends her mother from criticism

Valentina Carmona He used his great popularity on social networks to come forward and respond to those who criticize his mother’s past.

“Of course, I know what he has done before and after me. She told me herself. “I don’t need someone else to tell me, it bothers me when people want to tell me things my mom has done before keeping me like she doesn’t know,” she said.

