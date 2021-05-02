Tula Rodríguez and Luana Barrón starred in a tense moment during the recent edition of This is war. The figure of En boca de todos had no qualms about criticizing the influencer’s lack of commitment by standing on stage without learning the choreography.

It all started in the sequence ‘Tiktokers, los rivales’, when model Luana Barrón and her duo Briana Zuñiga took to the dance floor to demonstrate their best steps to the rhythm of the song “Ay que bueno”; However, the model was paralyzed in full choreography.

Despite Luana Barrón’s attempts to have the music repeated, the production denied her request and caused the tiktoker not to win the wild card that would have allowed her to avoid the confrontation with a future challenger.

Faced with this situation, the jury Tula Rodriguez He could not avoid his annoyance and asked to speak to address the competitor. “The truth, Luana, I’m going to tell you something. It’s a shame that you’re here and that you don’t have the choreography ready. I’m really telling you, my love. You are a very pretty girl, very talented, but to be here you have to rehearse. This is not for playing games. Everyone would like your position, so this position cannot be given to you by anyone ”, he declared.

At the end of the program, Briana zuñiga He also spoke out about the incident through his social networks. “I don’t know what to say to you, I feel sad, upset, because you know that I always give my all in each presentation, for the joker, for when they challenge me and this time it has not been like that,” he commented.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.