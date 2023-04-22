tula rodriguez documented through his stories of instagram what was this unexpected gift that he gave to María, the woman who supports him with the housework. The former television host left her with her daughter to buy a new television for her and, while she was walking through the mall, she did not hesitate for a second to buy a gift for her domestic worker, who, judging by how the ex-dancer expresses herself, is already part of the family.

“We bought the TV and what do you think: we bought a mattress for our María. She works with me at home and you have to treat her like a queen so that she does her job well ”, Tula Rodríguez said, focusing on the mattress that was tied to the top of their vehicle. Also, when she got to the door of her house, she recorded Maria’s reaction, that she couldn’t believe it and left. moved to tears with the surprise

