tula rodriguez he is trying to carry his 2022 in the best way; however, it is still not so easy for him to cope with everything after last year, which was one of the hardest he had to live through. This is because in 2021 her mother left this world and she only stayed with her father by her side as her support.

It was known that the host of En boca de todos was very close to her mother, but COVID-19 took her like many people in Peru and the world. From there, the actress has shown what her coexistence with her father is like, the well-known Don Tulo, and the strong character that she has of her.

On this occasion, the influencer showed, through her Instagram stories, the reason why her father does not want to go to his beach house with his daughter and granddaughter. In that sense, the public figure questioned the patriarch of her family: “Daddy, everyone asks me why you don’t want to go to the beach with me.” Faced with this, Mr. Rodríguez reacted very obfuscated: “Because you rub me all day. That’s why I don’t want to go. (…) It’s for you. You keep me scrubbing all day. Take off like playing”.

Given her reaction, the former dancer commented on the reflection that although her daughter wants to be on the beach, she cannot leave her father alone in his apartment in Lima because she is very concerned about his emotional state.

YOU CAN SEE: Kiara Laos, Flavia’s sister, when asked about their relationship: “We met on Tinder”

The reason why Don Tulo does not want to leave his house

Hours after the incident, Tula Rodríguez recounted the solution to her family dilemma: “Well, I have more or less resolved the issue of Valentina (her daughter) and my father. Valentina had a meeting with her little friends that I did not agree with her going. So I ended up agreeing and I’m going to take him myself. So so that she doesn’t stay locked up in the little house, well, let her have a bit of a social life because they can’t be locked up and they’re on vacation.”

He also went on to say that, despite the fact that many of his followers question him for not giving priority to Valentina, she is also a daughter and needed to seek well-being for both. In addition to this, she explained the reason why her father is sensitive.

“I think my dad is sensitive because March 10 is his birthday and March 28 would be my mom’s birthday and, at the same time, her first year of death. He is a little sensitive and I understand that he wants to be alone, but it seems important to me to accompany him when he feels bad because I am his daughter, “he said.

Tula Rodríguez wants to teach her daughter family love

In this way, Tula Rodríguez commented that she would also love to be with her daughter on the beach, but she has to honor her father in life as he did when she was a girl. In passing, she teaches her little girl by her example the sacrifices one has to make for one’s parents.

Finally, he pointed out: “This is how I started with Vale. At first she was kind of unhappy, but now she is calmer because she is going to meet her friends. I told her that my dad was as important as her and that she had to understand that parents have to be honored until the end.”