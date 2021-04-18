Tula Rodríguez expressed her annoyance when she found out that people on social networks use her image to sell alleged pills with slimming effects.

Through Instagram, the host of On everyone’s lips She denounced the fact, denying that she is not recommending these products and asked her followers not to be fooled.

“ People are using my image for weight loss products . Gentlemen, it is false. If there is something that I am going to recommend to you, it is through my networks, but I will never recommend a pill to lose weight, that does not exist, there is nothing magical, “said the presenter who has been overcoming the loss of her mother.

“I also believed in magic pills and herbs, it is a lie. Let’s not be fooled by the desperation of wanting to be skinny, the only thing they do is harm us. A long time ago I too fell. Eat healthy and do sports, don’t be fooled ”, He added.

Tula Rodríguez after the death of her mother

Speaking to América Espectáculos, the former dancer spoke about the death of her mother.

“I, really, think that I will never get over the loss of my mother because she is the woman who brought me into the world, because when I opened my eyes the first thing was to see her, because she trained me, raised me, took me to casting and I am here because she, in some way, managed my career, “he said.

