Tula Rodríguez shared through her social networks a funny video in which she appears dancing next to ‘The Uchulú’ and the ‘Dancing engineer’. In this clip, the three characters perform the famous choreography of the song “I don’t know.”

The images show the host of En boca de todos flanked by the two influencers who made the Amazon cumbia song performed by the musical group viral Iquitos explosion.

“Who dances better? ¿‘The Uchulú’ or the ‘Dancing engineer’? ” was the question he raised Tula Rodriguez to all his followers on Instagram.

‘La Uchulú’ talks about ‘rivalry’ with the ‘dancing engineer’

In the special presentation he offered for El reventonazo de la chola, ‘La Uchulú’ clarified that he has an excellent relationship with the ‘dancing engineer’, his dance rival.

“There is a healthy rivalry of who made the song more popular, although I started with the dance, but beyond that, the public decides. He is a super cool person and we both want to bring joy to people ”, he commented.

Tula Rodríguez talks about her daughter’s possible entry into TV

Days ago, during a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram, Tula Rodríguez confessed that she does not want her daughter to get involved in television. However, she clarified that if her little girl decides to venture into the medium, she will always be willing to support her.

“What is the value of going on TV? To be honest, I would not like it, but if she likes it and that makes her happy, then I would support her, “said the ATV presenter.

