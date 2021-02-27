After confirming that Gisela Valcárcel will return to the screens of América Televisión with her well-known dance and singing reality show, Tula Rodriguez was consulted about it.

The current host of En boca de todos highlighted that the return of her colleague will generate a greater job offer in the medium. Valcárcel pointed out on several occasions that he would not return to TV because his space requires a lot of deployment and he did not want to expose anyone in the middle of the pandemic.

“I congratulate her, it really seems very good to me, we are also from the same channel and there will also be work for more people, especially in these moments of crisis,” Tula Rodríguez told El Popular.

On a possible visit of the ex-dancer to the Valcárcel program, Tula Rodriguez He made it clear again that he would not go to avoid controversy.

“I tell you something, I do not want controversies with her or with anyone. I am at peace with my conscience and working to support my daughter and my family ”, explained the television presenter.

Although they are not friends or close, Tula Rodríguez wishes her all the successes in this new season that the program will have. Gisela Valcárcel.

“Of course I do (he wishes her luck), I want the lady and all of us to do well,” he said.

As for her projects, she assured that, for the moment, she is focused on her little girl.

“My biggest project is my daughter Valentina. Take care of her, protect her, make her a good woman like her father wanted and I obviously do too ”, he said. Tula Rodriguez.

