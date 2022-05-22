tula rodriguez He reappeared on social networks at the request of his followers, who asked him some questions about his business. The figure of América TV revealed the situation of its beauty shops throughout the national territory.

YOU CAN SEE: Why is Javier Carmona’s inheritance still not distributed if two years have passed since his death?

This was answered by Tula Rodríguez

In response to inquiries from his followers, he mentioned that his Tula Spa beauty salons are currently closed and that his relatives run their own businesses.

“For everyone who has asked me. I no longer have a spa, years ago. Now my sisters each have their businesses ”, commented the host of “On everyone’s lips”.

Along these lines, he added that if he wants to fix his nails, he must go to a beauty center. “ Now I have to pay for my services . Spa I no longer have, ”she limited.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula lashes out at Néstor Villanueva for rejecting Flor’s pet: “I tell him ‘you’re leaving'”

In addition, he asked his followers to recommend some salons for massages, manicures and pedicures.

“Pretty girls, recommend me a place that gives me relaxing massages, but good guys like that. I really want to try those wonderful hands. I need it for the whole body,” he added.

Tula Rodríguez invited her recording team to eat

In another Instagram story, the driver shared how she shows her love for her work staff. After a long day of filming for TikTok, she took her team out to eat.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez remembers her late mother with tender videos: “My beautiful mommy”

“This time, there is no delivery, home food. No chicken, nothing at all, his huancaine cream and everything. Bon appetit, team, ”said the driver in the clip.

As it is known, Tula Rodríguez is currently in conflict with Javier Carmona’s family, who ask her to fulfill the inheritance agreement of the late producer. At this time, she has not said what legal action she will take.