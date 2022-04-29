tula rodriguez She got tired of the speculation in different media and went out to clarify the rumors about debts and inheritances related to her late husband, Javier Carmona. The driver was a little uncomfortable because of the poor treatment of the information that she provided at the time.

“I have not said that and I am not going to talk about those things that belong to my house (…). If we talk about inheritance, it is not what people think, but it is something that I am going to keep to myself out of respect (…) and because I am a lady, and I am not here to talk about that kind of thing. N or take out of context, please, absolutely nothing that I haven’t said ”, expressed the presenter to “America shows”.

She also said that she would no longer talk about it out of respect for her family, especially the man who accompanied her for so many years, because these issues are private for her family and she does not have to explain herself to people. Lastly, she noted that everything she had said was taken out of context.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula remembers the difficult stages that she had to live: “We have been in critical moments”

Tula Rodríguez’s daughter will study abroad

Tula Rodríguez had a conversation with the América Televisión show program. It was there that she was encouraged to tell details about her personal life; among them, her daughter’s decision to go abroad to study.

“That is one of the great reasons why I travel, because we are already envisioning that she will study abroad,” he mentioned.

In addition, he added that he will not stop supporting his little girl in everything she wants. “She wants to study abroad and, well, I have no choice but to support my daughter’s decision. We are in those, and she is already big. She wants to (study) veterinary medicine, a bit of design. She is still in that process of finding herself,” she stated.

Tula Rodríguez showed her admiration for Érika Villalobos

After the media scandal generated by Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal, the businesswoman highlighted the positive attitude that Érika Villalobos is having after learning of her husband’s infidelity. In the same way, she praised that she continues with her life, despite the difficult moment she is experiencing.

“Let’s not forget that she is an actress, she is a professional, and obviously this is a work that already has rehearsal time. She has no reason to hide. On the contrary, she is going out to work, trying to continue, and I think she is showing courage. From that strength that mothers have to be able to move forward, even if you have a broken heart, you have to leave; and, really, a hug for her and her family in general, ”he said.