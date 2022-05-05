tula rodriguez He did not hesitate to give a response to the accusations of Javier Carmona’s first wife, who stated that the presenter has decided to keep part of the properties that the businessman would have acquired for his two older children. The television figure denied this statement with an extensive message and asked them to stop talking about it.

However, the descendants of the late executive contacted Magaly Medina and they sent a statement in which they expose the resources that the also actress would be using to delay the inheritance processes.

What does the statement from the children of Javier Carmona say?

Lucas and Tadeo Carmona They assured that the only thing they want is to complete the processes that are required to make an equitable distribution of Javier Carmona’s assets among all the heirs, among which Tula Rodríguez is also included.

“There is no spirit beyond what the law provides. Hey, this requires not only will, but sufficient reason so as not to fall into unnecessary confrontations for the well-being of all”, read Magaly Medina last May 3.

However, they also stated that the presenter of “On everyone’s lips” has not yet assumed the legal guardianship of her daughter Valentina to be able to decide the future of the real estate and all the possessions of the deceased. This would further delay the process.

“He does not do it and they do not know if he does it in complicity with the lawyer or if they do that so that the judge is forced to reject the lawsuit and thus lengthen the time,” Medina clarified.

Magaly Medina responds to Tula Rodríguez

Magaly Medina analyzed Tula Rodríguez’s message in “On everyone’s lips” and responded to what the driver said.

“You say that you enter the marriage with more properties than Javier Carmona. So your daughter will never lack for anything, let those boys who always lived with their father, have what their father worked and did in life and that they divide it”, he expressed.

Magaly Medina told Tula Rodríguez that she will continue to support Javier Carmona’s older children. Photo: composition captured by ATV/ América TV

Magaly Medina clarifies why she interviewed Carmona’s ex-wife

After being criticized for giving Paola Bisso a platform, Magaly Medina responded loud and clear, and assured that she only exposes the request of a mother to enforce the rights of her children. This, after Tula Rodríguez asked him not to continue spreading her statements.

“He blames us for having revived this topic, but she is a mother who, like you, although her children are grown, also speaks for them. She is a woman who also wants to defend her children and found out that the boys have a problem and went out to tell about it, “said the host during her live program.

Who is Javier Carmona’s first wife, Paola Bisso?

Paola Bisso was the first wife of Javier Carmonalong before the businessman married Gisela Valcarcel Y tula rodriguez. Currently, she is 54 years old and is the mother of Lucas and Tadeo Carmona, the oldest children of the television manager.

Bisso does not have a presence on social networks. She has not created a profile of her own and her children do not post content with her either. However, he had already granted a previously written interview in which he spoke of Tula Rodríguez and the supposed gestures of rejection that he had towards her during a family visit.

“I feel very sorry for her, because I made an effort to know and love her creature, because she is the sister of my children, but she has some poses that do not fit her. He doesn’t even know how to thank me for the details I had with the baby, ”she said.