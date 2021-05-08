After the difficult moments that Tula Rodríguez had to live due to the loss of family members, the television host received good news with her father Pedro Rodriguez, better known as ‘Don Tulo’.

Through social networks, the presenter showed the tender reaction her father had when he found out that he already has the scheduling date to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At first, he was stunned and then jumped for joy alongside his daughter.

“I’m going to give you news that I hadn’t given you … You already have a vaccination date !. Yes, really. Of course you do! … My dad listens a little. They are going to vaccinate you! ”, Expressed Tula Rodríguez.

In the publication, the host recommended her followers to give love and care to their parents. “My ‘Don Tulo’ listens little, time passes and the children have to be with them and love them for everything they did for us,” he added.

Remember that when Tula Rodríguez tested positive for coronavirus, she revealed that her entire family had been infected with the disease. His daughter and 79-year-old father were able to beat COVID-19.

However, the health of his mother Clara Quintana It got complicated and after a long battle, the presenter announced that she had said goodbye to her.

