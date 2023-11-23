15 years ago, Tula Rodriguez she surprised thousands on national television by announcing her pregnancy with a “Oops, problems,” audio that later went viral on TikTok. Months later she gave birth to her only daughter with Javier Carmona. Today the youngest turns 15 and her mother celebrates her motherhood with this curious video, where she is seen wearing a long dress and a quinceañera crown, next to little Valentina.

“Today marks 15 years since I discovered within myself the best gift that God gave me. It has been an arduous task, but rewarding. Now that I see you turned into a good, noble, humble lady with an incomparable heart, without a doubt, your daddy would be very proud to see you like this, turned into a princess. I know you didn’t want to wear the dress, so I decided to dress myself and celebrate my 15th birthday as a mom,” Tula wrote, quite excited. The comments were immediate. Some of them were: “You gave me the craziest idea”, “I really admire what you did with your daughter”, “Now it’s time to celebrate my 15 years of being a mother” and others.