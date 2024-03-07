Gisela Valcárcel announced the end of his employment relationship with América Televisión after more than 15 years of being one of the main figures of said television company. In the words of 'Señito' herself, her farewell marked the beginning of “her freedom as a host”, a new chapter in her career that promises to be just as successful. In this regard, she was asked Tula Rodriguez What did she think about Gisela's departure from this channel and the ex-vedette did not hesitate to speak out with a curious message.

What did Tula Rodríguez say about Gisela Valcárcel's departure from América TV?

Tula Rodriguez will be the protagonist of the new soap opera called 'Los otros Concha', which will be broadcast soon on América TV. The actress arrived at the press conference for this production and was approached by the entertainment press.

At first, they told her if she considered herself “the lady of the channel.” “Not at all, I am not a queen of anything, sister, I am an employee who has called me,” Tula responded.

Then, they asked Rodríguez what he thought about Gisela Valcárcel's departure from América TV. “That there is a job opportunity in other channels is good… I have nothing more to say,”were the words of the exvedette.

What happened between Gisela Valcárcel and América TV?

The departure of Gisela Valcárcel of America TV marks an important turn in Peruvian television. After more than a decade of working relationship with the aforementioned channel, the 'Señito' announced her separation on her Instagram account, in which she expressed that this change meant the beginning of her “freedom as a host.” “.

Valcárcel's decision not to continue on América TV has not been accompanied by conflicting or controversial statements. On the contrary, it seems to be a friendly departure, since he highlighted his gratitude for the years lived and the experiences accumulated within the channel. Although the reasons behind this decision were not mentioned, it is clear that Gisela is looking to explore new projects.

It should be noted that his departure does not mean a total separation of the productions associated with América TV. He 'America Today' programmade by GV Producciones and hosted by his daughter Ethel Pozo, will continue to air on the channel.

It is speculated that the next stage in Gisela Valcárcel's career could be linked to Latin TV.

Why did a rivalry start between Tula Rodríguez and Gisela Valcárcel?

The rivalry between Tula Rodríguez and Gisela Valcárcel originates mainly from personal matters linked to the deceased television manager Javier Carmona, who was a partner of both at different times. Complications arose when Carmona began a relationship with Rodríguez after having been married to Valcárcel.

How old are Tula Rodríguez and Gisela Valcárcel?

Tula Rodriguez He was born on July 2, 1977 and is 46 years old to date. Rodríguez has worked in different facets within the entertainment industry in Peru, from actress to television presenter and businesswoman. She has participated in various small screen productions and has been a recurring figure in entertainment and game shows.

For its part, Gisela Valcárcel He was born on January 26, 1963 and is currently 61 years old. She has established herself as a successful television presenter, actress and producer. Throughout her career, which spans more than three decades, she has hosted and produced a variety of entertainment and game shows, including talk shows, reality shows, and dance competitions.

