Tula Rodríguez usually shares all types of content on her social networksas well as part of his daily life next to his daughter Valentina. Along these lines, the popular television host recently published some videos in which the preparations for a party at her heir’s school are seen, since she is about to finish school and a celebration is being held as a precedent for 2023. However, , the former América TV presenter never imagined that the teenager would make a special request, which caused her to be moved.

Why did Tula Rodríguez burst into tears?

The new figure of TV Perú told her Instagram followers that her daughter Valentina was preparing for the so-called ‘promotion pre-party’, therefore, she hired a makeup artist to prepare her for this special night. Tula He couldn’t help but be moved when he saw the teenager beaming and as he spoke his voice broke. “Where is she, my baby? Love, you are beautiful,” she said.

What did Tula Rodríguez’s daughter ask for?

Moments later, still excited, Tula revealed that Valentina asked her to use the wedding ring she wore when she married Javier Carmona. After that, she only managed to cover her face to avoid bursting into tears again. “I tell you that Vale wants to put on my wedding ring, I want to contain myself, but I can’t. I may look ridiculous, but I can’t help it.”he expressed in his Instagram stories.

Moments later, Valentina is seen ready for her event and the remembered ‘Peludita’ gave her the ring that brings back memories of Javier Carmona.

Tula Rodríguez is a TV host and actress. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Tula Rodríguez

