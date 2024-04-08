In an emotional moment during the concert of Team 5 at the National Stadium, the well-known television presenter Tula Rodriguez She was moved to tears when she heard a song that reminded her of her deceased husband, Javier Carmona. The artist, who attended the event accompanied by friends, could not hide her emotion as she relived the memories of her relationship with the businessman, with whom she shared unforgettable moments. Below, she looks at how this moving moment was experienced.

YOU CAN SEE: Valentina, daughter of Tula Rodríguez, is a businesswoman: what innovative business does she have at 15 years old?

Why did Tula Rodríguez cry at the Grupo 5 concert at the National Stadium?

During one of Group 5's concerts at the National Stadium, Tula Rodriguez She couldn't help but break down when she heard 'Raise Your Hand', a song with which she 'clicked' with her deceased husband. Javier Carmona.

The exvedettes recorded this moving moment, in which she was visibly moved. Apparently, she Tula remembered the moment she met the father of her daughter. Despite this, Rodríguez managed to pull himself together and continued enjoying the show with his friends.

YOU CAN SEE: Daughter of Tula Rodríguez moves with a post for her father Javier Carmona: “I would give everything just to see you one more time”

How did Tula Rodríguez and Javier Carmona 'click'?

The love story between Tula Rodriguez and Javier Carmona It began in 2007, when both met in the Peruvian television world. He was a renowned television executive, while she was beginning to stand out as a presenter and actress.

The spark between them was lit during a party organized by the channel where they both worked. On that occasion, they danced to the rhythm of the emblematic song 'Raise your hand' of the Team 5. According to Tula Rodríguez in various interviews, it was at that moment when they felt a special 'click', an instant connection that marked the beginning of their relationship.

Despite the rumors that arose around their romance, the couple kept their relationship discreet and firm. In 2008, Rodríguez announced her pregnancy on the morning show she hosted.

The arrival of their daughter Valentina was a moment of great joy for the couple. Their relationship strengthened even more with the birth of their daughter, and in November 2012 they decided to formalize their union through a civil marriage held in her house located in Chacarilla del Estanque.

The love between Tula and Javier was tested in August 2018, when Carmona suffered a heart attack that left him in a vegetative state. During this difficult period, Rodríguez demonstrated his strength and dedication by maintaining faith and spirit despite the circumstances. Unfortunately, Carmona passed away in September 2020.

What is Tula Rodríguez's relationship with Javier Carmona's older children?

Tula Rodriguez has expressed his desire to maintain a harmonious relationship with Lucas and Tadeoeldest children of her deceased husband, Javier Carmona.

In a recent interview with Christopher Gianotti, Tula revealed that, although they do not have constant communication, he made an effort to include them in an important event, his daughter Valentina's 15th birthday. The presence of Javier Carmina's older heirs at the party was a pleasant surprise for the former star, and she was grateful for her attendance.

Tula emphasized that her goal is to live in peace and that the doors of her home will always be open for her daughter's siblings.

#Tula #Rodríguez #breaks #Grupo #concert #hears #song #39clicked39 #Javier #Carmona