Let's celebrate. Tula Rodríguez reappeared on social networks after staying away for several weeks. The actress also revealed that she is taking a little vacation with her daughter Valentina in Miami, United States. The former presenter will premiere a series in the coming months with América Televisión, titled 'The Other Concha'.

What did Tula Rodríguez say about her vacation in the United States?

Tula Rodriguez He told his followers, through his official Instagram account, that he is in the United States on vacation. Despite many questions from Internet users, she did not want to reveal if she plans to move permanently to Miami.

“We haven't told you, but we traveled to the United States. It's getting cold in Miami, we've left the warmth of Lima. We've come, we're going to spend some time relaxing before starting work; it's just that “I really love this place. It's cold, but it doesn't matter, there is human warmth,” Tula stated.

In addition to this, he stated that he is enjoying his independence and singleness in the United States and that he plans to keep his followers informed about his adventures on the island.

“I'm re-independent here, just in case. I drive very rich here, I get around alone, I don't like to bother anyone, I rent my car and I'm myself. So we're going to look at what's out there, and then… I'm going to tell you step by step there,” he pointed.

What will be Tula Rodríguez's new series on América TV?

The series, titled'The Other Concha', will be Tula Rodríguez's triumphant return to acting. The cast will be made up of Milene Vásquez ('What a Good Race' and 'Single, Married, Widowed and Divorced'), Paul Martín, Andrés Vílchez, Pilar Brescia, Raysa and Sirena Ortiz.

“The truth is, I am very happy with a very nice cast. I am happy to return to acting, and what better than with Michelle, who I started with. My character belongs to the poor and Milene is the pituca. I should be the pituca (laughs),” said the actress.

How was the discussion between Tula Rodríguez and her daughter?

Tula Rodríguez used her official accountinstagramto share a video where he is seen serving his little girl a cup of hot chocolate. Despite this, her teenage daughter responded to her gesture by stating that the best 'chocolate' is the one prepared by her aunt Betty, something that her mother did not like at all.

“Valentina, no one has asked you. I didn't say that I prepared it. Are you stressed? Answer me well, get your bearings. What's wrong with her? She gets stressed about the exam and treats me badly. A slap…” The actress also said very angrily.

