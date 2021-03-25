Tula Rodriguez He used his social networks to send advice to his millions of followers on social networks. The driver was concerned about the number of people who have sent her questions about the treatment she followed to cure herself of the coronavirus.

Given this, the figure of América Televisión decided to recommend Instagram users not to opt for self-medication when it comes to the suspicion of a possible case of the COVID-19.

“I was intrigued because a lot of people say to me: ‘What medicine did you take? My head hurts, this is happening to me, please help me. ‘ I can’t tell you what to take because each case is unique. Self-medicating is a danger, “he said through a video on the platform.

In the same way, Tula Rodríguez indicated that each of her relatives received specific treatment and revealed that her mother is going through a more complex situation, since she is still fighting against the disease.

Finally, he asked his followers not to choose to take medication without the supervision or prescription of a doctor. “Be careful with self-medicating, we have to take care of our health. Sometimes you want to have something because it worked for someone else. It does not necessarily have to be this way, “he said.

Tula Rodríguez’s father defeats COVID-19

The popular ‘Don Tulo’ was able to overcome the coronavirus at 79 years old. The figure of América Televisión broke the news through his Instagram account, where he expressed his happiness for having his father healthy.

“We went through difficult times, but with great joy we can say that ‘Don Tulo’ is back home. The three of us beat COVID-19, ″ he wrote. Tula Rodriguez. In the publication, the host reported that her mother is still facing the disease. “Keep fighting,” he added.

