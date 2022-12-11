tula rodriguez He had to leave Peruvian television after the program “En boca de todos” was taken off the air by América TV. However, the host has received job offers during this period of absence on the small screen and now she announces that she has already signed a contract for 2023.

Where will Tula Rodríguez work?

In a press release, Tula Rodríguez expressed her enthusiasm for this new stage in her artistic career. The actress and television host assured that it is a great project. She revealed that she will become a radio announcer on the Radiomar station.

Tula Rodríguez grateful for new job

The former vedette thanked the communication company for giving her this opportunity. “Very grateful for the reception, expressions of affection. They always make me proud and I have to repay this gesture with a lot of work and putting all my effort to meet the expectations of those who take my work into account throughout my career, ”she said.

Tula Rodríguez was known as the ‘Peludita’. Photo: Capture America TV

“I feel blessed, it is a 2022 with many positive things and you have to receive next year as it should, always thanking the one above for everything,” he added.

Although she did not give further details about what her radio program will be called, Tula Rodríguez assured that “a bomb for all Radiomar fans” is coming.

“I am going to contribute with my grain of sand to entertain the listeners. You feel a super rich environment at Radiomar and thank you very much for trusting in my work. We started to chat and I can only tell you that I feel super happy “, held.

Tula Rodríguez was the host of “En boca de todos”. Photo: capture / America TV

Will Tula Rodríguez work on “JB en ATV”?

Tula Rodríguez published a photo from the channel’s studios ATV beside Jorge Benavides and Ney Guerrero. The image generated rumors that the host would be the new figure of the comedy program “JB en ATV”, replacing Carlos Vílchez; however, she flatly ruled it out.

Tula Rodríguez and Jorge Benavides meet on ATV. Photo: capture Instagram / Tula Rodríguez

Tula Rodríguez speaks after meeting with Jorge Benavides

The meeting between Jorge Benavides and Tula Rodríguez generated more than one rumor indicating that the exvedette could be the new ATV bullshit. However, he clarified and explained what this meeting was about.

“I was, but for another reason. Jorge Benavides has been my boss and, obviously, I knew that he was recording, and Ney asked me if I wanted to go say hello. Because of his position, I went to greet him because I admire him, I love him, I respect him and his wife, but I am not going to work with him… What (is) one hundred percent sure is that I will do the next novel to be broadcast for america television”, he expressed.

Tula Rodríguez returned to the animation of events

After the end of “En boca de todos” Tula Rodríguez returned to the stage and resumed the animation of events. A few weeks ago, the former TV host appeared at Santa Anita.

Tula Rodríguez appeared at an event in Santa Anita. Photo: Capture of America TV

What was the company that Tula Rodríguez had?

tula rodriguez She has not only been a television host, entertainer, comic actress and vedette, but also a businesswoman. At the beginning of the 2000s, the artist announced the opening of her hairdressing salon in downtown Lima. Upon receiving a good reception from clients, she decided to open more stores in the city; however, in 2018, she had to close her business.

The former host Tula Rodríguez, surprised by confirming the closure of her hairdressers. Photo: composition LR/ @TulaRodríguez / Instagram

Who was the husband of Tula Rodríguez?

Tula Rodríguez’s husband was Javier Carmona, a television manager for América TV whom he met in 2007. After having a daughter and living a relationship for several years, the couple entered into a civil marriage on November 17, 2012 in a house in Chacarilla.