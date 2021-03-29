Tula Rodríguez is going through a difficult time due to the fact that her mother passed away on March 28 due to coronavirus. The host announced the unfortunate news through her social networks, where she said goodbye with a heartfelt message.

In his Instagram account, he said that the death of his relative occurred on the same day he turned 71.

“My beautiful Clarita, strong, brave woman, for you there were never limits because you always taught us to get ahead. And today, on your birthday, God decided to take you into his arms, “he wrote on the platform.

Tula Rodríguez also highlighted the strength that her mother had when facing the difficult illness: “As always you fought to the end and although it is difficult to accept it because I was not prepared to lose you, I know that I must thank God because he allowed me to have the best woman as mother, wife and grandmother ”.

At the end of the long message, the presenter of En boca de todos, thanked her mother for the teachings she left in her life. Upon learning about the loss of the also actress, various public figures and artists expressed their solidarity.

Tula Rodriguez

At the end of February, it was reported that Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla tested positive for COVID-19. After a few days, Javier Carmona’s widow expressed her concern that her parents and daughters had presented symptoms.

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.