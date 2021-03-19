After overcoming COVID-19, the conductors Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla return to the program En boca de todos next Monday, March 22. The news was confirmed by his partner Ricardo Rondón.

The presenter announced that his colleagues are joining the magazine after having complied with the quarantine and having tested negative for the coronavirus discard test.

“They have already passed this test, so I tell them that, this Monday (March 22), Tula and Maju will On everyone’s lips. They reappear on their screens. The family continues to grow, ”said Ricardo Rondón.

For her part, the driver Jazmín Pinedo, who came to the program to replace Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla, was happy to hear the announcement. Apparently this Friday the 19th was the last day of Jazmín Pinedo in the magazine.

“What happiness, what good news. It is important, we have to be cautious, but we also have to be positive. There are many people who manage to get out of this well stopped ”, mentioned the also model.

A few days ago, the figures of America TV confirmed that they defeated the coronavirus. Both dedicated messages of gratitude to their fans and friends for the support they received during this difficult stage that they had to live with their families.

“At this moment we only have words of gratitude to God, to the affection of my family, friends and to all of you who were always aware of us,” wrote Tula Rodríguez on Instagram. While Maju Mantilla pointed out: “The long awaited day has arrived. Thank God always ”.

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.