Maju Mantilla and Tula Rodriguez They expressed, through the cameras of En boca de todos, their desire for the vaccination process against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to reach all Peruvians on time.

The request was made during a virtual link with the folk singer Dina Paucar. The so-called ‘Goddess of love’ showed joy because her parents were immunized.

Regarding this, the presenter Tula Rodríguez added: “People are already registering, our grandparents are going to be able to get vaccinated. It is a matter of time ”.

Then, as a request, his colleague Maju Mantilla indicated: “That they speed up the vaccines for everyone, so that everyone can get vaccinated.”

The words and concern of both drivers were based on what happened in their private lives in recent weeks, since at the end of February it was confirmed, by a ProTV statement, that they had contracted COVID-19.

However, after submitting to isolation and managing to overcome the disease, Tula Rodríguez announced on March 28 that her mother Clara Quintana died at the age of 71 because of the deadly disease.

“My beautiful Clarita, strong, brave woman, for you there were never limits because you always taught us to get ahead. And today, the very day of your birthday, God decided to take you into his arms, “wrote the host on her Instagram profile.

On everyone’s lips, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.