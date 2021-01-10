On December 9, Tula Rodríguez shared with the million followers she has on Instagram, a funny photo that she took with her sisters Veronica and Beatriz when they were teenagers.

“To be with my sisters is to be children again, to play, to do mischief and more. Since remembering is living again, here we recreated this photo 25 years later, ”wrote the television host.

“The best memories are in the neighborhood. There it was terrible, “she added and then invited her followers to share their best memories with her:” What anecdotes do you have about the summer in the neighborhood? What neighborhood are they from? I of the Augustinian with great pride ”.

In recent weeks, Tula Rodríguez has been more active with her sisters, with whom she has starred in some videos on TikTok and Instagram.

In December, the Rodríguez sisters recreated, in another clip, a photo taken three decades ago. For that opportunity, the television figure said:

“We are sisters, when one laughs we all laugh, when one cries we all cry and we always want the best for all. 30 years have passed and all of them married, with children, with a life made ”.

Finally, this new update on Tula Rodríguez comes shortly after she confirmed her return for the new season of En boca de todos.

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

