tula rodriguez He did not sit idly by after the airing of “En boca de todos” and decided to return to the stage. As in the old days, the former TV host returned to the animation of events, without imagining that she would suffer a mishap.

The former vedette appeared last weekend at a Santa Anita show and, going out on stage, tripped and almost fell to the ground. These images were recorded by the cameras of Magaly Medina, who later commented on it and stressed that the famous “Peludita” has lost the spark she had on the stage.

Will Tula Rodríguez return to América TV in 2023?

Many want to know if tula rodriguez will return to the screens of América TV next year. The truth is that the future of the driver is uncertain, since she has not yet revealed anything.

“Well, entering the channel for the last time this year, I think… I am very grateful for all the love, really,” said the host before saying goodbye to “On everyone’s lips.”

Tula Rodríguez wants to grow as an influencer after the end of “En boca de todos”. Photo: capture / America TV

Tula appreciates the public’s support for “En boca de todos”

After the announcement that “EBDT” was coming to an end, tula rodriguez He used his social networks to speak about this news. The host shared a group photo with the entire production team and wrote in the caption: “Thank you for tuning in.”