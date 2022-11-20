Tula Rodríguez was, until just a few days ago, one of the hosts of “En boca de todos”, the extinct América TV program now replaced by the soap opera “Rubí”. Although the format was not necessarily liked by the general public, its relative popularity kept it on the air for 5 years. For their fans, it is a shame that they canceled it, but, if we see it on the positive side, it could mean a new opportunity for their stars to resume past projects.

Let’s remember that Tula used to appear in film and TV productions. Could she boost her acting career again? We don’t know, but we are sure of one thing: it was thanks to a Peruvian film that she got the famous pseudonym ‘Peludita’. Next, we leave you more details.

Tula Rodríguez participated in a film by Francisco Lombardi that gave her the nickname “Pantaleon and the visitors.” Photo: File/The Republic

Why was Tula called ‘Peludita’?

In 1999, the famous Peruvian director Francisco Lombardi presented in theaters his adaptation of “Pantaleon and the visitors”, a Peruvian film inspired by the homonymous book written by Mario Vargas Llosa. The cast was made up of well-known faces from the media and rising stars, including Tula Rodriguez.

The comic actress, who was a popular name at the time due to “Laughter and sauce”, was hired to give life to one of the ‘visitors’: ‘Peludita’. She was one of the women who was taken before a group of soldiers in the Peruvian jungle to discourage the sexual desires of the troops.

Thus, many remember Rodríguez for being one of those who came forward and, with a firm and clear voice, introduced herself online with her colleagues and said “10, ‘Peludita’”. The phrase has been used by the artist on different occasions to reference (very proudly, it is worth noting) her passage through film production.