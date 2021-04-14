Tula Rodríguez actively reappeared on her social networks with a question and answer session with her followers. On the platform Instagram, the TV host answered all kinds of questions about her recent fight against COVID-19.

After a user asked her about her father’s current situation, the actress also assured that she is still affected by the loss of her mother.

“Yes, Don Tulo is very sad. She is his lifelong wife , the mother of his children, many many many years. But yesterday I dyed his hair, I conceited him, I cut his fingernails and I hope that soon it will pass, “he said.

In the same way, the figure of América Televisión told how his daughter has faced the death of her relative: “She is also sorry for her grandmother. We pray every day and we always talk that there is life after this life ”.

Mrs Clara Quintana lost her life last Sunday, March 28 due to complications from a coronavirus infection. Tula Rodríguez did not hesitate to say goodbye to her relative through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“As always you fought to the end and, although it is difficult to accept it because I was not prepared to lose you. I know that I must thank God because he allowed me to have the best woman as a mother, wife and grandmother, ”he wrote on the platform.

Tula Rodríguez does not want to see her daughter on television

The host of En boca de todos assured that it is not one of her wishes to see her daughter enter the world of television. Through social networks, Tula Rodriguez He indicated that, although he does not like the idea, he would support his eldest daughter if in the future she decides to opt for the artistic medium.

“To be honest, I would not like it, but if she likes it and that makes her happy, then I would support her,” said the figure from America.

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.