tula rodriguez He alarmed all his followers by sharing images of his father in a not very favorable state of health due to the recent events that are happening in different parts of the country. This as a consequence of a sudden mandatory immobility, established by the current president Pedro Castillo, who took drastic measures due to the demonstrations of carriers that have generated chaos.

This was evidenced by the host of “In everyone’s mouth” on her social networks, where she also asked that they be tactful with the older adults at home and transmit peace of mind to them in these moments of uncertainty.

Tula details her father’s health situation

Mr. Pedro Rodríguez, better known in the entertainment world as ‘Don Tulo’, was captured by his daughter taking the pressure in one of his arms.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez reflects on the strike: “The important thing is that dialogue can take place”

“ My dad checking his blood pressure. He is very worried about what is happening in the country, we are all like that. Let’s talk to the grandparents so they calm down and don’t get upset ”, was read in the text that accompanied the publication of the figure of América TV.

Tula is recorded annoying her father

Minutes later, the presenter gave an update on her father’s status through another Instagram story. While Mr. Pedro was lying down watching television, Tula approached him and said: “Glad you’re not watching the news anymore, daddy. So you are calmer, right?”.

The older adult, who was resting and watching his program, lost concentration and only managed to answer: “Let me watch my series, hey.”