Former dancer Tula Rodríguez is about to start a new facet of her professional life with the series she will star in. America Televisioncall 'The Other Concha'. However, the former model also made several revelations about her personal life and the possibility of starting a new romance after the departure of her husband, the renowned television producer Javier Carmona, who died on September 30, 2020, after 56 years old.

What did Tula Rodríguez say about falling in love again?

Tula Rodríguez gave an interview to a local media a few days after the premiere of her novel 'The Other Concha'. The actress admitted that she identifies a lot with her character Estela de ella, who also managed to raise her children as a single mother and she admitted how excited she is to present this new project to the public.

“Estela is a beautiful character in which I play an adult mother, who raises her children alone and that reflects the stage where I am now… Valentina (her daughter) is a girl who does not cause me any major problems, not yet “She brought me my lover, but that won't be a problem, it depends who it is,” Tula initially said for Trome.

On the other hand, Rodríguez stated that she has stopped attending social gatherings because she constantly feels pressured to meet alleged love prospects, which makes her quite uncomfortable.

“I feel pressure. I don't go out anymore, because every time I do, they tell me: 'Hey, look, he's single', 'Hey, let me introduce you to him', 'Look, he wants to meet you'… I already feel pressure, so I don't go out anymore. That (love) is going to come, but for now I don't think about it, I don't look for it or need it. I feel good about myself, I'm loving myself. If someone comes and adds, well, fine, but if not “It's to add up, no… I know that a lot of time has passed (since the death of her husband Javier Carmona), but it's still difficult for me. There are songs that still move me and things that I still miss,” expressed the interpreter.

Does Tula Rodríguez feel affected by being called interested?

Tula Rodríguez also referred to the constant comments from the mother of Carmona's eldest children and from several Internet users who assured that her romance with the deceased producer was out of interest. The actress stated that she downplays these statements and only focuses on her work and her daughter.

“As long as it doesn't affect Valentina, I don't care. I've been working all my life and you'll always see me working, because if there's no work, I'll make it up. I wouldn't be embarrassed to knock on a door and say: 'Hello, here I'm still there or I have my CV. I never stay at home calmly or wait for the money to come from heaven,” declared Tula.

