Tula Rodríguez participated in an interview with Christopher Gianotti and talked about various topics about his personal life and work. However, at one point in the conversation, the popular television presenter surprised by revealing the sensitive reason why Christmas has not happened in Peru for a while, something in which his daughter Valentina is involved. In addition, he revealed that this 2023 he made a big change during the end-of-year holidays. Which was?

Why doesn't Tula Rodríguez celebrate Christmas in Peru?

Although on some occasions she shared content on social networks related to Christmas, Tula Rodríguez did not necessarily share this celebration in the same way that her thousands of followers would. She opened up to Christopher Gianotti and told why This special date was no longer happening in Peru. This is related to the departure of her husband Javier Carmona.

“Since Javier happened, I haven't spent Christmas in Peru, I haven't been able to see myself at my table without him alone, putting up my tree and not having him. I've been running from reality because there are only two of us. My family is beautiful, but my nuclear family was my husband, Valentina and I“She said in the conversation. But this 2023, she reflected and realized that she must continue with her life and accept what happened.

What important change did Tula Rodríguez make in 2023?

Tula Rodríguez admits that her daughter Valentina was the one who inspired and encouraged her to remember home for Christmas after the painful loss of her life partner. Although facing reality was a challenge, this year she decided to do the decoration on her own and went shopping.

Tula Rodríguez shares her daily life on her social networks. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Tula Rodríguez

“I had my decorations for 10 and 12 years and I didn't want to buy anything. And I moved everything for January and this Christmas, I went to the center of Lima and I said, well happy, I've gone shopping, choosing my decorations, now Not even with Okay, I chose my model that I wanted, from red to green to champagne, my sisters went to sleep at my house to decorate (…) this year I said, I think it's time to embrace my reality and accept it“he added.