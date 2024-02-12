On the night of this Monday, February 12, there was a strong explosion at the Miguel Hidalgo refinery in Tula, Hidalgowhich left four workers injuredaccording to the state government.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. this Monday, affecting two mechanics and two instrumentalists, all of them affected by the rupture of a steam turbine in unit 3400 of the HDR plant.

Pemex Industrial Transformation (PTRI) explained that the explosion was caused by the spontaneous release of high-pressure steam from an automatic valve under review, part of the diesel hydrodesulfurization plant.

The steam turbine, uncoupled and undergoing verification, failed in its function, prompting workers to leave the area. At that moment, the valve opened unexpectedly, releasing high-pressure steam that caused the turbine to rupture, throwing metal fragments that affected the workers.

As a result of the explosion, the employees suffered severe burns from the steam, and were taken to the Tula Hospital. However, it was reported that the situation is under control inside the refinery.

Official version of the events is awaited

Until now, Petróleos Mexicanos has not issued an official statement in this regard.leaving the community waiting for more details about the causes of the incident and the measures that will be taken to avoid future mishaps at the refinery.

However, the municipal Civil Protection Directorate reported that at approximately 6:35 p.m. a second event was recorded, the sound of an explosion inside the Miguel Hidalgo Refinery of Pemex, at the Hydro Desulfating Waste Plant (HDR), an event that was not reported as major, nor did it activate the state's emergency services, with no reports of injuries. It should be noted that there is no risk to the population in any of the events.