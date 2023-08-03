Regrets what happened. tula rodriguez, former host of ‘Entrepreneur, get your batteries’, decided to break her silence in the face of the wave of criticism against the canceled program. Through her Instagram account, she recalled the purpose of the television space; However, she was not oblivious to the mistake made after exposing minors in lingerie. The program that was launched every Saturday, through a company external to América Televisión, had its last broadcast on July 30.

What did Tula Rodríguez say about the cancellation of ‘Entrepreneur, get your batteries’?

In a video posted on the stories of Tula Rodríguez’s official Instagram profile, the presenter explained her point of view and specified that she was traveling abroad with her daughter.

“Well, I know that everyone is waiting for me to pronounce myself in the face of the serious mistake made in the program in which I have belonged ‘Entrepreneur, get your batteries’. Program whose purpose was to support all entrepreneurs in Peru. However, I cannot be oblivious to this painful situation. The day that program was recorded, I was not there because I went on vacation and traveled abroad with my daughter,” he said at the beginning.

Then, Tula confessed that she found out about the cancellation a day ago and took the opportunity to apologize to the Peruvian viewer: “To be 100% honest, I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and the content that was recorded in that program. I want to apologize for the case, apologize from the bottom of my heart. I am very sorry and I am very ashamed. I have to continue, again I apologizeended.

What did América Televisión say about it?

In an extensive statement, the Pachacamac channel indicated that any program that is transmitted through its signal must comply with the values ​​and principles of the television house. In addition, he assured that the producer of the program, “PROTV”, has already made the respective apologies; however, it was decided that ‘Entrepreneur, get your batteries’ off the air.

América TV manifested itself after exposure of minors in the program “Emprendedor ponte las pilas”. Photo: Twitter / America TV.

