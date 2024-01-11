UAV units of the Tula paratroopers dropped grenades and destroyed a group of infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Soledar. On January 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a fragment of combat work.

When conducting active combat operations in the Soledaro-Artemovsk direction, in support of assault groups of paratroopers, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units of the Tula Guards Unit of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) actively use drones to drop grenades.

After launching an attack quadcopter with ammunition attached to the device, the drone operator approached the enemy position through the gadget and identified a target to hit – these were four Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen moving along the position. It takes a few seconds for adjustments and guidance. Next – dropping a VOG type grenade, hitting the enemy and destroying him.

The confident actions of the UAV crews of the Airborne Forces allowed the assault groups of the Tula paratroopers to enter the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces without losses, clear them and gain a foothold, thereby completing the assigned combat mission, the defense department said.

On January 11, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Ivanovo paratroopers disabled a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Artemovsk direction. The military used grenade-dropping drones and FPV drones to destroy manpower and disable armored combat vehicles.

On January 10, in an interview with the Ukrayinska Pravda publication, the reconnaissance platoon commander of the 28th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Crimea said that constant attacks by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles force Ukrainian militants to hide in shelters for a long time. He noted that Russian UAVs operate like a carousel: they literally do not land, they are constantly working.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

