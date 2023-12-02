Tula Rodríguez, Deyvis Orosco and Maricarmen Marín will lead the new series of America TV with the firm purpose of remaining as audience leaders in our country. These announcements were made official during the channel’s pre-sale, which also confirmed the entry of spaces hosted by Bruno Pinasco and ‘Carloncho’.

If you are eager to know what type of series and novels will arrive on the Pachacámac channel in 2024 and what figures will star in them, we invite you to read this note, where we will detail everything.

What will be the new series that will feature Tula Rodríguez as the protagonist on América TV?

The series, titled ‘The Other Concha’, will mark Tula Rodríguez’s return to acting. The cast will be made up of Milene Vásquez (‘What a Good Race’ and ‘Single, Married, Widowed and Divorced’), Paul Martín, Andrés Vílchez, Pilar Brescia, Raysa and Sirena Ortiz.

The plot, directed by Michelle Alexander, will revolve around two families from different social classes who will live in conflict over an inheritance. “The truth is I am very happy with a very nice cast. I am happy to return to acting and what better than with Michelle than with her I started. My character belongs to the poor and Milene is the pituca. I should be the pituca (laughs)”said the 46-year-old actress and TV host. The channel has not announced a premiere date.

What is the new América TV novel starring Maricarmen Marín about?

Maricarmen Marín, actress and singer, will lead one of América Televisión’s next soap operas titled ‘Super Ada’. During the channel’s pre-sale, she starred in a musical event to premiere the main theme of this comedy-laden series.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much! This summer 2024 don’t miss ‘Super Ada’ on América Televisión”, he assured. In the novel, Maricarmen will play a fun and dreamy woman, whose way of being will lead her to get tangled in various situations. Her main objective will be to find her biological mother.

The highlight of the series will be the return to acting of Virna Flores, recognized for her roles in ‘Amor serrano’ and ‘La rica Vicky’, who will play the villain. The cast will be made up of Argentine Pablo Heredia, Leslie Stewart, Cesar Ritter and Teddy Guzmán. Its premiere has been announced for summer 2024.

‘Your name and mine’: the series about the life of Deyvis Orosco

The production company Del Barrio Producciones will bring ‘Your name and mine’ to the América TV screens, a biographical series about Deyvis Orosco, cumbia singer and son of the remembered Jhony Orosco, leader of the famous group ‘Néctar’. During the channel’s pre-sale, they left everyone stunned by showing a video where, thanks to artificial intelligence, Deyvis’s father invited people to tune in to the new series about his son and they presented a preview of the production by Michelle Alexander.

“A few years ago you were the one who told my story, today the time came to tell my son’s story.”, was heard. In 2007, the same production company had made the series ‘Nectar in heaven’, which told the biography of the interpreter of ‘El arbolito’ and starred Erik Elera and Christian Domínguez.

“Beyond a job, it is a son’s search for love by trying to reunite with a father to whom he could not say goodbye. Today, in particular, has been special because he presented the project from the other year and it has moved me a lot“said the so-called ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’. The actor Mario Cortijo (‘Cumbia pop’ and ‘Devuelta al barrio’) will be in charge of characterizing Deyvis Orosco. The channel has not yet confirmed the premiere date and time.

Deyvis Orosco will have a miniseries about his life. Photo: LR/America composition

What other productions will arrive on América TV in 2024?

‘Consume Perú’, under the leadership of ‘Carloncho’, will be focused on all entrepreneurs. On the other hand, ‘Password’ will be the new game show hosted by Bruno Pinasco, also known for presenting ‘Cinescape’. In addition, a gastronomic program by ‘Choca’ Mandros will be added.