tula rodriguez He broke his silence on Tuesday, March 3, on the set of “On everyone’s lips.” After the controversial statements of Javier Carmona’s first wife on the Magaly Medina program, the television host came forward to make several clarifications, including the number of properties she owned when she married the deceased former TV manager.

“I entered with an important patrimony because I have been working since I was 15 years old. I entered into a marriage not with one or two properties, but with more properties of mine, of my effort and my work ”, he narrowed down. “Valentina and I live in a property that to this day I pay to the bank because it is mine,” she added.

In this sense, Tula Rodríguez clarified that everything she owns has been earned thanks to the product of her work and not as a result of her marital union with Javier Carmona. “You know that I work, nobody gives me money and nobody changed my social status, I am an authentic and real woman,” she sentenced.

What did Javier Carmona’s first wife say?

During an exclusive interview for “Magaly TV, the firm”, Javier Carmona’s first wife accused Tula Rodríguez of wanting to keep 50% of her children’s apartment.

According to Paola Bisso, the deceased former TV manager acquired said property for Lucas and Tadeo Carmona, but did not legally transfer it to them before he died.

Tula Rodríguez responds to the ex-wife of Javier Carmona

With a very worried face, Tula Rodríguez responded directly to the accusations of Javier Carmona’s ex-wife against him.

The host of “On everyone’s lips” denied that she was trying to appropriate property that did not correspond to her and pointed out that she cannot force her daughter to renounce what she inherited from her father.