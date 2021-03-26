Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who won silver in the World Figure Skating Championships, reacted to receiving the award. The girl admitted that she burst into tears, realizing that she would get a medal. The athlete’s words are conveyed RIA News…

“Resentment that it is not gold, no, the gap turned out to be quite large, I am glad that I am in second place, it means a lot to me. I was worried that falling from a flip was a missed medal for me, ”said Tuktamysheva.

She also explained why she did only half of her workout before the competition. The skater noted that she had trained a lot before that, and everything worked out for her. In order not to waste strength and energy, the athlete decided to finish the workout early.

According to the girl, she has not yet had time to discuss her successes with coach Alexei Mishin. The silver medalist admitted that after the competition she wants to “just relax and enjoy the moment.”

Russian figure skaters took the entire podium at the World Championships in Stockholm, Sweden. Shcherbakova won the gold medal with a total of 233.17 points. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is in second place with 220.46 points. The third place was taken by Alexandra Trusova with 217.20 points.