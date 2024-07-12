Tuktamysheva called 200 thousand rubles a comfortable amount to live on per month

Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva named a comfortable monthly amount for living. Her words are quoted by “Match TV”.

The athlete said that she would be satisfied with 200 thousand rubles a month. 27-year-old Tuktamysheva added that after her career was suspended, a large number of shows compensate for the prize money she earned at tournaments.

Earlier, Tuktamysheva spoke about the difficulties in finding herself. She said that she had not done anything except figure skating, and now she does not know what interests her.

Tuktamysheva skipped the 2023/2024 season. She explained this by saying that she wanted to spend more time with her loved ones, develop, get enough sleep, relax, and pursue personal projects.