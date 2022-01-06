Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva shared a new photo in her Instagram…

The athlete posted a photo in a red lace set, consisting of a top and short shorts. In the description for the post, the Russian woman clarified that she has been at the training camp since January 3. She also asked subscribers to tell in the comments about the most unusual and unexpected gifts for the New Year.

Netizens were amazed by the photo. In two hours, the publication received 15 thousand likes and several hundred comments, many of which were enthusiastic. “Beautiful Liza!”, “What a gorgeous you are”, “Liza, in red you are just fire,” the subscribers noted.

In February, the skater starred for Maxim magazine in an erotic photo shoot. The magazine called Tuktamysheva a sex symbol of figure skating, and her “mouth-watering” figure – maddening.

Tuktamysheva is the world and European champion in single skating. She also has the bronze of the continental championship and the silver of the world championship.