If there is an exciting relationship, it is the one established between language and writing, the relationship now seems so close that we even confuse them, we have merged them so much in thought that if we talk about language, it almost always stands before our imagination a world inhabited by spellings. In a linear view of history, the development of writing is seen as one of the great milestones that gave way to the development of great civilizations without considering the complex and very interesting history of writing in relation to the spoken language. However, the language we use in writing differs greatly from oral language, which will always be richer, more dynamic and changing. The written language is not a mirror of the oral language, much less, the relationship between the two has never been a relationship in which all the elements of the oral language are reflected in the written language. Oral language is such a complex and dynamic system that there has never been a writing system that fully accounts for it. To begin, it will be necessary to take into account the difference between the two in order to understand why saying that someone speaks with spelling mistakes is nonsense.

