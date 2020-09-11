People blocked the way, Tukaram Munde’s farewell eyes turned moist

Transferring 14 times in 15 years, IAS Tukaram Munde Here we are talking about Tukaram Munde, a 2005 batch IAS officer. This officer was transferred 14 times in 15 years but Munde’s health was not affected. Munde continued to do his work with full honesty and honesty. He left his mark where he worked.

People spoke with folded hands – don’t go from our city While stationed in Nagpur, he started tightening the knuckles on the employees. He was repeatedly asked to do duty on time. Female employees put him in charge of Molestation and from there he was transferred to Mumbai. When this news reached the local people, they came in front of their car and told them not to leave them. A crowd of people gathered in front of his door since morning. People had brought charts and banners and were repeatedly urging them to stay here.

This IAS officer is called ‘Miracle Man’ Armstrong Pem is the first IAS officer from the Zme tribe of the Naga people. Armstrong Pem is a 2009 batch officer, known for various initiatives. Popularized as ‘Miracle Man’ (Miracle Man) in Manipur, IAS officer Armstrong Pam’s first claim to fame came when a 100-km-long road was built in the state in 2012, without the government’s help. In August 2012, he raised Rs 40 lakh for this purpose through Facebook page. He was invited to the Facebook headquarters in California, USA, for his efforts in road construction with donations and volunteers.

27 years 53 transfers, IAS Ashok Khemka Ashok Khemka in Haryana came into the limelight during the Hooda government's tenure in 2012 when he issued orders to cancel the mutation of the land deal between Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and real estate giant DLF. This was the time when the UPA was ruling at the center and the Congress was also in Haryana. In the fight against corruption of Dr. Ashok Khemka, everyone was seen giving them praise, but no one came with them in the battlefield. Khemka was seen battling alone.

IAS Deepak Rawat’s many stories Deepak Rawat, IAS officer of Uttarakhand, is counted among the fiercest officers of the country. They often make headlines for raiding in their own unique style. His popularity is such that his name has remained on Facebook from the fan club. A video of him went viral on social media which was seen by more than 10 lakh people. Some time ago a video of IAS Deepak Rawat went viral on social media. This video was related to IAS exam interview. In it, IAS Deepak Rawat appears to say that when I was giving interviews again, after many questions I was asked what is Mr. Rawat Zero? What can we learn from zero? In response to this, I said – The first thing we can learn from zero is that we should multiply in life. Because if you place zero in front of a number, it becomes ten times. Two becomes 20. Three becomes 30.

IAS Prashant Kumar doing excellent work in Naxalite area Saurabh Kumar is a 2009 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, district collector of Naxal-hot Dantewada. He is working on tackling unemployment and giving local youth a life free from violence and extremism. He launched a counseling session called “Lunch with the Collector” to interact with the youth. Along with this, in the year 2017 he has also received the Prime Minister Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

Aparajita Rai Sikkim First Woman IPS Aparajita Rai was eight years old when her father, a divisional forest officer in Sikkim, died. Then at that young age, she understood how insensitive most government officials were to the public. This was when they decided to be part of the system and joined in to bring about change. Fast forward two decades and she is now the first woman IPS officer of Sikkim. During her training, she won several awards, including the 1958 batch IPS Officers Trophy for Best Lady Outdoor Probationer, the 55th batch of the Senior Course Officers Trophy for Best Turn Out, and the Mr. Umesh Chandra Trophy for Field Combat.

IAS Ritu Maheshwari’s name came up for discussion Ritu is a 2003 batch IAS officer who is known in Kanpur for curbing the increasing power theft in Kanpur and the continuing losses to the Bijili department. While working at the Electricity Supply Company, Kesco, he took several steps to prevent the loss to the company from power theft. Punjab Engineering College graduate Ritu Maheshwari was appointed as the chief officer of KESCO in 2011 and soon installed new digital meters at one-third of the company’s customers, which made it difficult to steal electricity. Ritu is known as a courageous and honest IAS officer and has brought her sincere positive changes in every district and department she has worked in. She is currently the CEO of Noida Authority. He is very active on twitter account and young people like him a lot.

There are many such officers in the country who directly connect with the public. People generally hesitate to meet big officials and tell their problems and a lot depends on the behavior of the officer. The eyes of the people of Nagpur turned moist when an IS officer was transferred elsewhere.