Euromaidan participant, volunteer and former deputy minister Georgy Tukalooking at the protests in Belarus, admits that street actions have turned into something strange.

Tuka admits that a lot of people take part in the protests, but going back and forth, the so-called reverse marches, can hardly be called an effective measure. And the mention by opposition journalists that Belarusians are descendants of partisans looks completely inappropriate in this context.

“Despite all the sympathy for the protesters in Belarus, something is wrong“, – considers Tuka.

Let us remind you that street protests in Belarus have been going on since August 10 – the date of the presidential elections, the results of which were not recognized by the opposition. Security officials harshly disperse street processions and threaten to use firearms against the protesters.

Photo screenshot video Nexta_live / Telegram





478

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter