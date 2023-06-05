Russians who pay for tuition at a university or other educational institution may receive a tax deduction for this service. Moreover, the tax deduction can be paid both for their own education and for the education of children, brothers, sisters and other wards. Izvestia tells what a tax deduction for tuition is and how to properly issue it.

What is a tuition tax deduction

The social deduction for education involves the return of a part of the income tax paid by the citizen. The part of the funds that went to pay personal income tax is returned – 13% of the amount.

The institution in which a citizen is studying must necessarily have a license to carry out educational activities. It can be a public or private organization: a university, college, private school, kindergarten, driving school and other educational enterprises.

Who can claim the tuition tax credit in 2023

But not all citizens can use this function, but only those whose income is taxed. If a person is officially employed, receives a “white” salary and pays tax on it, he has the right to a tax deduction.

Unemployed citizens, self-employed individuals without individual entrepreneur status, as well as individual entrepreneurs who have chosen a simplified taxation system, a patent system or a tax on professional income will not be able to receive the deduction.

The deduction can be received not only for oneself, but also for relatives and wards, whose education is paid by a citizen. We are talking about children, sisters and brothers, as well as other dependents under the age of 24 years. At the same time, their form of education should be full-time. If the tuition was paid for with maternity capital, you cannot receive a deduction.

When paying for your own tuition, it does not matter whether the student is studying full-time or remotely.

Tuition tax deduction in 2023 – how much they pay

There is a maximum limit for tax deductions. For your own training, you can get a refund for expenses up to 120 thousand rubles, and for the education of a ward – up to 50 thousand rubles. The maximum refund amount, therefore, is up to 22,100 R per year. In this case, you can get both deductions for the year, but the amount paid cannot exceed the specified one. For this reason, it is more profitable to pay for education in stages from year to year, if a citizen expects to receive a deduction.

Deadline for 2023 tuition tax deduction

You can apply for a tax deduction for a period of three years. For example, in 2023, a citizen can claim a deduction for 2020, 2021 and 2022, as well as for the current year.

After submitting an application with all the necessary documents, the Federal Tax Service will consider the application within a period of up to three months. If the authority makes a positive decision, the money will be credited to the account within 30 calendar days.

How to claim a tax deduction for tuition in 2023

To apply for a tax deduction, you will need to collect the following documents:

documents from an educational organization;

certificate of income and tax amounts of an individual;

3-personal income tax declarations for each year of study;

copy of the passport;

documents confirming kinship, if we are talking about paying for the education of the ward, as well as documents from which you can find out the age of the ward;

application for the return of part of the personal income tax.

The documents from the educational institution include a copy of the contract for the provision of paid services and a license for their provision. Payment receipts will also be required.

The declaration can be issued in paper form on a special form, as well as online on the website of the Federal Tax Service. The application for the return of personal income tax from 2020 was included in the declaration.

You can apply in person through the tax office. It also provides for the registration of services online: on the State Services portal or on the website of the Federal Tax Service. All necessary documents will need to be attached in the form of scans.

When checking, the inspector may find inaccuracies or errors, then the package of documents will have to be reassembled and a corrective declaration submitted.

