TUI’s subsidiary in Spain is also hit by the pandemic. A critical moment to which it has also not reached loose. In fiscal year 2019 (from October 2018 to September 2019 for the firm) TUI Spain lost 18.86 million euros, 23% more than a year before, according to the accounts presented by the firm in the Madrid Mercantile Registry . A result that worsens that of the previous year despite having increased its turnover to 104 million (13% more).

These accounts, the auditor Deloitte advises, were presented before the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, they could be corrected. “The attached annual accounts were formulated by the administrators on December 16, 2019, consequently, they do not collect any information regarding the effects that the Covid-19 crisis has had on the entity’s subsequent operations, nor the potential future effects, including the uncertainties derived from said crisis situation on the future operations of the company ”.

Part of the harvested losses derive from the 14.3 million recorded as impairments and losses, higher than that indicated in 2018 (11.5 million), linked to the stakes in other TUI subsidiaries. “A part of said impairment, amounting to 8.4 million euros, has been recorded during the year 2019”, includes the audit report. To which he adds: “The company has also recorded a short-term provision in 2019, associated with a specific stake, for an amount of 5.9 million euros.”

In this way, the auditors record these deteriorations and warn of their risks. “The valuation of investments in group companies and the provisions associated with them have been identified as one of the most relevant aspects for our audit due, among other issues, to the high amount of gross cost, associated provisions, impairment recorded in the 2019 financial year, as well as the accumulated impairment of such holdings, which they represent in the context of the annual accounts taken as a whole ”.

Capital contributions

Given these results, the sole partner of the Spanish subsidiary of TUI made new capital contributions: specifically, 28.3 million in 2019. “Its objective is to restore the company’s equity, as well as to cover the operating losses expected for 2020 “Affirm the auditors. A year before, he had already made contributions, on that occasion worth 16 million euros.

The result before tax in 2019 was -20.8 million, a third higher than the previous year. The payment of corporation tax has also increased for TUI Spain. In this case, it went from paying 386,227 euros in 2018 to 1,997,779 euros a year later. “The main increases in the tax base for the year ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 correspond to expenses recorded as a result of recognized impairments on interests in group companies and associates,” explains the audit report.

Furthermore, society has had to face the greatest crisis in tourism ever since. In fact, according to the accounts of the first fiscal quarter of the firm (between October and December 2020), the TUI group shot up its losses to 802.9 million, 524.3% more than in the same period of 2019.