The first cruise ship of the year, TUI’s ‘Mein Schiff 2’ is expected to arrive in Palma on June 17.

There have been no cruise ships in Palma for more than a year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The TUI tourist group has asked the Balearic Port Authority for the necessary authorization and the request is still pending.

Cruise ships that only stop in national ports are allowed to dock in the Balearic Islands, but international cruise ships are still waiting for the Central Government to approve their return to Spain.

‘Mein Schiff 2’ sailing from Gran Canaria to Malaga to Palma on a so-called ‘bubble’ cruise. Passengers are transported on TUI plans, and passengers can only take excursions organized by the company to guarantee Covid security measures are respected at all times.

According to Government protocol, shipping companies must present a contingency and health plan to the health authorities of the Balearic Islands 20 days before arrival.

All passengers and crew must provide a negative Covid test before the cruise begins, undergo daily temperature tests and take an antigen test before disembarking in Palma.