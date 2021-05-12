TUI has announced that it will be offering holiday packages to 19 ‘Green’ and ‘Amber’ holiday hot spots when the UK’s International travel ban is lifted on May 17, but the Balearic Islands are not on the list, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

TUI says is it won’t be flying to countries that will require Brits to quarantine in their hotel room on arrival and has canceled holidays to ‘Red’ and ‘Amber’ countries with a Foreign Office travel advisory until June 6 and passengers affected by these changes will be able to get a full refund, or change their booking.

TUI’s flights will be available from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from May 17-27 to:

Ancient

Barbados

Crete

Corfu

Cuba

Fuerteventura

Gran canaria

Grenada

Kos

Lanzarote

The Palm

malt

Rhodes

St Lucia

Tenerife

Zante

If a destination moves from ‘Green’ to ‘Amber’ or is included on a watchlist, TUI passengers will be able to changed their booking for free. For more details log on to tui.co.uk.

For departures up to August 31, passengers can change bookings up to 14 days before travel.

For departures between September 1 and October 31, passengers can change booking up to 28 days before travel.

TUI is offering PCR test kits for £ 20 to customers who book package holidays.

Ryanair, Easyjet and several other airlines are also offering passengers discounted PCR tests for around £ 60 and you can get all the details on each airline’s website.