HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) – The travel group Tui is considering a capital increase against the background of the ongoing burdens from the Covid-19 pandemic. This could take place in the short or medium term, the company announced on Thursday evening in response to corresponding press reports in Hanover. The possible volume would, however, be well below the 1 to 1.5 billion euros mentioned there. A decision as to whether such a measure will be carried out has not yet been taken. The time and volume of such a measure have not yet been determined.

State aid for Tui had only made a decisive step forward the day before. As planned, the Federal Republic’s Economic Stabilization Fund subscribed to a convertible bond in the amount of 150 million euros. “The increased stabilization package with the state loans ensures above all liquidity during the pandemic,” said Tui boss Fritz Joussen. “We have to bridge this time without significant sales and at the same time accelerate the conversion for the time after Corona.” / He