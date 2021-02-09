TUI tour operator logo on a building in Dortmund, Germany. INA FASSBENDER / AFP

The TUI tourist group continues on its long journey through the desert, as is the entire travel industry due to the onslaught of the coronavirus crisis. Although they are already beginning to glimpse green shoots or, at least, see the light at the end of the tunnel and the forecast is that travel will rebound strongly this summer thanks to the advance of the vaccination process. Its CEO, Fritz Joussen, assured this Tuesday that demand is on the rise. “Vacationers are catching up and are even willing to pay more for their vacation. For tourism, as well as for hospitality and culture companies, this trend is a good sign. The market and customers are at the starting point, the demand is there ”.

The German company has put black on white the data that leads it to this upward estimate: there are already 2.8 million reservations for summer with prices 20% higher than those paid in 2019, before the covid. And this despite the uncertainties that remain in force due to the health emergency situation, the high level of infections throughout Europe, the incidence of new variants of the virus, as well as the mandatory quarantines in some countries and restrictions on the mobility.

This number of reserves, 2.8 million, represent 56% of those made on the same dates for the 2019 summer season, in times prior to the hit of the pandemic. In other words, they are still below, although they represent a significant rebound and what they hope is the beginning of an improvement necessary to reverse the critical financial situation. In fact, these statements and the good outlook for the summer were made on the day they presented the results of their first fiscal quarter (between October and December), when losses soared to 802.9 million euros, a 524.3% more than in the same period of 2019 (then the losses were 128.6 million).

This is the consequence of a disastrous last quarter of the year for tourism, as will happen with the first of 2021, due to the constant increase in restrictions on travel and mobility between countries due to the third wave of infections. For this reason, TUI’s hopes are pinned on vaccines and on promoting rapid and reliable tests for countries to reopen their borders. A confidence that is in line with what has been set by the Government of Spain to reactivate tourism: “The recovery of safe corridors for international tourism is a key factor. Advances in vaccination cards and opening of borders will be essential to recover the activity ”, according to an internal document of the Ministry of Economy advanced by EL PAÍS. Some measures that will have to be approved at the European level, where there is still no consensus.

Back to the numbers of its bad first fiscal quarter, the turnover sank 87.8%, to 468.1 million euros. Something above the drop in tourism worldwide, which the UNWTO marks at 74%. The situation is so critical for the tour operator that it has already had to withdraw aid from the German Government on three occasions: in April it received 1.8 billion euros, at the end of summer another 1.2 billion and in December 1.8 billion more, between public loans and convertible bonds. In total, an injection of almost 5,000 million to save the firm from bankruptcy and sustain it until the long-awaited recovery. “In this way, the group ensures greater liquidity until the expected return of the business,” insisted company sources. A recovery that they hope — and need — to be this summer.

The announcement of the results, as well as the increase in demand for summer and the forecast that travel will be returned with something more normal thanks to the vaccine has had a relative impact on the markets. Thus, despite record losses, the expectation of improvement has sustained its value. Around 1:00 p.m., TUI shares were trading at 3,757 euros, with a slight drop (-0.6%) compared to the close of the previous day.