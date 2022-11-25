Home page World

The passengers on “Mein Schiff 5” did not want to miss the spectacular sight on the Suez Canal. © IMAGO/Petra Nowack

TUI’s Mein Schiff 5 cruise ship transits the Suez Canal. In front of the Peace Bridge, which crosses the canal, the passengers run to the railing to take pictures.

Munich – If you want to explore as many cities and countries as possible on vacation, cruises are a good option. In winter, ships increasingly head for areas where weather is better than in winter in Germany. TUI’s “Mein Schiff 5” passed through historic waters – the excitement on board was correspondingly great.

Cruise ship in the Suez Canal: There are always breakdowns and accidents

The Suez Canal has linked the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea since 1869, saving ships coming from the northern Atlantic or Indian Ocean the detour around Africa. However, the canal is not only rich in history, but also of immense importance for international maritime trade. Around 20,000 ships passed through the Suez Canal last year alone.

It is clear that there are always breakdowns and accidents. So last year, for example, a large, stranded container ship blocked the shipping channel for days. This is also passable for cruise ships. And it seems that the journey through the narrow canal is also something very special for its passengers.

Suez Canal: Cruise ship passengers rush to the railing in front of the Peace Bridge

Because how the West reported, the euphoria on board during the passage through the Suez Canal was enormous. Accordingly, the passengers literally stormed to the railing at the bow of the ship as it approached the Friedensbrücke. This stretches across the canal and is a perfect spot for filming Instagram and Co. to do.

Of course, the Egyptian government is making a lot of money with the trips through the Suez Canal. For the people on board the “Mein Schiff 5”, the sight that was offered to them was probably priceless. (jg)