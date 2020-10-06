Tuesday’s TV films include Peter Franzé’s criminal constable Harjunpää

The films of the day were judged by Martta Kaukonen.

A man’s rib ★★

(Finland 1937) In Orvo Saarikivi’s comedy, the favorite things are with the people of both the first (eg Helena Kara) and the second floor.

TV1 at 1:10 p.m.

Au Pair ★★★★

(Finland 2017) A woman works as an au pair with a man who has made a family out of cardboard. A short animation by Tatu Pohjavirta and Mark Ståhle tells how lonely people can feel in the midst of heterosexual families. (K7)

Subject at 2.15 pm

Fifth power ★★★

(USA 2013) Bill Condon’s drama tells the story of the WikiLeaks website. The film doesn’t give a very flattering picture of the site’s founder, Julian Assange (Benedict Cumberbatch). (K12)

Hero at 9 p.m.

In the Valley of Violence ★★

(USA 2016) A stranger (Ethan Hawke) arrives in a city called the Valley of Violence. In Ti West’s vengeance, nothing is left between the lines for the viewer to interpret. (K16)

TV5 at 9 p.m.

The ridge head and the priest of evil ★★★

(Finland 2010) Chief Constable Harjunpää (Peter Franzén) incubates revenge for the murder of his daughter (Saga Sarkola) (Ville Saksela). Olli Saarela’s film adaptation of Matti Yrjänä from the Detective of the same name in Joensuu washes Crows when I come. (K16)

Subject at 21.50