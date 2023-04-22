The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that the date for the landing of the explorer Rashid, who is currently in lunar orbit aboard the “Hakuto-R” spacecraft, has been set on the surface of the moon, next Tuesday (April 25) at 8:40 pm (GMT). UAE).

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center identified seven operations that the explorer Rashid will carry out on the surface of the moon, if the landing operation succeeds, on April 25, and these seven operations are part of the explorer’s main mission, which takes a period ranging from 10 to 12 Earth days.

The center explained that the tasks include studying rocks and geology of the moon, experimenting with materials to protect from the soil of the lunar surface, collecting data to develop new technologies, studying dust, studying the thermal properties of the lunar surface, studying plasma, and taking about 1,000 pictures.

The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Al-Marri, stated that the explorer is currently in the orbit of the moon, in preparation for landing on its surface after about two weeks (on the 25th of this April), thus entering a new and dangerous stage, as it is likely to succeed or not, by 50. %, landing on the surface of the moon itself is very risky due to its difficult environment, where there is no atmosphere, and there is no friction of the lander with the air to mitigate the acceleration of the landing process, and then it will be entirely dependent on the use of propulsion systems, and this process was successful in which only three Countries, historically, are the United States of America, the Soviet Union and China.

The center stated that this date is subject to change according to mission operations, and alternative dates have been set on April 26, and the first and third of May. Explorer Rashid is currently orbiting the moon at an altitude of about 100 km from the perigee, and approximately 2,300 km from the aphelion orbit. The closest point in the orbit to the moon is known as the perihelion, while the point farthest in the orbit to the moon is called the aphelion. At about 7:40 p.m. on April 25, the lander carrying the explorer Rashid will perform maneuvers.

Orbit control kit in order to reach a 100 km circular orbit around the Moon, before starting the landing sequence. During the descent sequence, the explorer’s main propulsion system will be triggered to decelerate from orbit using a series of predetermined commands.

The explorer will also adjust its position and reduce its speed to make a soft landing in the “Mare Frigoris” area, specifically the “Atlas Crater” area as a major landing site. The Emirates Lunar Exploration Project team will conduct 370 minutes of communication with explorer Rashid before landing, in addition to conducting 12 preparatory operations covering scenarios for the explorer’s operations on the moon. The preparatory operations will help the mission team prepare for the operations that will take place after the landing on the moon.

The next stage of the landing craft “Hakuto-R”, which carries the explorer Rashid, includes maneuvers aimed at controlling its orbit before the start of the landing sequence, in addition to confirming the readiness of the explorer Rashid to start the descent, and in the event of any changes in operating conditions, there will be alternative locations and dates, including In that April 26 and the first and third of next May.